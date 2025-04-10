Gorey school reaches ‘Ireland’s fittest’ Leinster final

Wexford’s Gorey Central School is one of four primary schools to have qualified for the live ‘Leinster final’ of this year’s competition to find Ireland’s Fittest School 2025.

Supported by Irish fruit importer Fyffes and tracked online, the purpose of the competition, launched in December and now in its fourth year, is to promote the importance of exercise, fitness and healthy eating amongst young people.

The Leinster final will take place at SCD Leisure Tallaght in early May, after which the top school from each of the Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster provincial finals will then progress to the grand final in Athlone on May 19th. Hosted by one of Ireland’s best-known Olympians – sprinter David Gillick – the prize package will include €8,000 worth of sports equipment and the title of ‘Ireland’s Fittest School 2025’.

The three other schools taking part in the Leinster final will be Dangan Mixed National School, Meath; St. Michael’s Boys National School, Longford and Scoil Na Mainistreach, Kildare.

Details at www.fyffesfittestschool.ie

