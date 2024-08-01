Gorey set to receive €7 million for the regeneration of Gorey Market House

Gorey is set to receive €7 million under the THRIVE Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme for the regeneration of Gorey Market House.

This historic building, the oldest in Gorey, will be transformed into a community and cultural hub.

The project includes opening three arches on Main Street, creating a market plaza for events, and adding a café.

Additionally, a new entrance to the adjacent graveyard will link to a heritage trail.

Cllr Pip Breen was one of the project’s key advocates, and he’s been telling South East Radio News of his reaction to the funding:

