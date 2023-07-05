Gorey woman honoured by Minister for European Affairs Peter Burke in Government Buildings

Minister for European Affairs Peter Burke has honoured Ireland’s first European citizens, known as the Eurobabies, at a special event held in Government Buildings. The event, titled ‘Celebrating EU Values’, was hosted by European Movement Ireland.



Gorey woman Aileen Kennedy was among a group of 13 individuals from across Ireland were born on January 1, 1973, coinciding with the day Ireland joined the then European Economic Community. To commemorate this historic moment, the then Irish Council of the European Movement (now European Movement Ireland) commissioned special medallions for the newborns. These medallions symbolised their unique status as Ireland’s first European citizens. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s EU membership, the Eurobabies were presented with new medallions to mark this significant milestone.



The Minister for European Affairs expressed his appreciation for the Eurobabies’ symbolic status as the first European citizens of Ireland.



He commented: “This occasion allows us to reflect on the immense progress Ireland has made within the European Union over the past 50 years. The Eurobabies represent a unique generation who have witnessed Ireland’s journey as a member of the European Union since its inception. They have grown up with the opportunity to live, work, and study across the EU, benefiting from the freedom of movement and the diverse cultural experiences it brings.”



The Eurobabies were honoured in front of politicians, guests from across Ireland’s business and public sectors as well as young people who took part in the Government’s MyEU50 youth competition.



Noelle O Connell CEO, European Movement Ireland said:



“This event marks the culmination of our programme of events and outreach work marking Ireland’s 50 years of membership. Today, we reflect on how EU values and rights has changed Ireland and shaped Irish citizens’ lives – all while celebrating our Eurobabies.



“As Ireland’s first European citizens, the Eurobabies have been witness to the transformative impact of EU membership on our country. They represent a generation that has experienced the many social, cultural, and economic advantages that stem from being part of the European Union. We were thrilled so many were able to join us today for what was a truly special event.”



The event also reflected on the impact of EU values on Irish citizens with each of the speakers reflecting on the impact within their lives.

