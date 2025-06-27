Goreys Main Street Is Closed Due To Serious Accident

UPDATE

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a serious Road Traffic Accident on the Main Street of Gorey

The Street is closed for the next number of hours as Gardai investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident

Gardai are asking people to keep the area clear

The closure of the busy Main Street will result in a lot of transport delays and motorists are advised to use alternative routes

Cathaoirleach of the Gorey District Joe Sullivan told South East Radio News said the situation was most unfortunate

