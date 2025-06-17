Grenade and Andrew Porter Launch National Campaign to Support Local Wexford Sports Clubs

Leading high-protein performance brand Grenade has launched its latest campaign – “Join the Revolution” – a nationwide initiative aimed at supporting grassroots sports across Ireland. As part of the campaign, Grenade will sponsor kits for 20 sports teams, offering them full branded kits, product hampers, and custom team banners to supercharge their community spirit and performance.

Fronting the campaign is Irish rugby player Andrew Porter, Grenade ambassador. Porter, known for his powerhouse performances on the field and his advocacy for mental health, is lending his voice to support local clubs that are often the heartbeat of Irish towns and communities.

The initiative is open to teams of all shapes and sizes, from GAA teams in rural towns to urban fitness groups, rugby clubs, soccer squads, and community gyms, promoting inclusivity, participation, and healthy living at a community level.

“Growing up in Ireland, local sports clubs were everything,” said Andrew Porter. “They’re not just places to train or compete – they’re safe spaces, they build friendships, they boost confidence, and they provide incredible mental health benefits. I’ve seen firsthand how being part of a team can positively shape someone’s life.”

“Grenade understands that the journey to physical fitness goes hand-in-hand with mental wellbeing,” Porter added. “Through this campaign, we’re not just giving away gear – we’re backing the teams that keep communities strong and active.”

The “Join the Revolution” campaign reinforces Grenade’s mission to fuel active lifestyles and empower everyday athletes. Winning teams will receive:

A full Grenade-branded kit for their team

A supply of Grenade protein products

A personalised club or team banner to showcase their win

Speaking about the campaign, Grenade Ireland’s Brand Manager, Maighréad Lynch, said: “We’re thrilled to launch ‘Join the Revolution’ and give back to the epic sporting communities that make Ireland so unique. We know that some of the most passionate players and teammates in Ireland aren’t on professional fields – they’re training in local halls, parks, and pitches. They’re doing this after a day’s work or study, after a crappy night’s sleep, or in-between shifts. They’re showing up, and getting it done, every day – and we want to be there to help fuel their performance.

Lynch continued “We understand that the juggle is real, and our days can be chaotic– that’s why our bars are packed with more for more, flavour and function. With 20 grams of protein, and just 2g of sugar in our standard bars, we’re helping you fuel further. This truly is Revolutionary Snacking, and we encourage everyone to snack on!”

Entries for the campaign are now open and will run until 29th June 2025. Teams can submit their application by scanning the QR code in-store, or visiting www.grenade.com/pages/join-the-revolution-ie

To stay up to date with Grenade news, promotions, and activities, follow the brands new dedicated Irish Instagram channel @grenade.ie #GrenadeIE