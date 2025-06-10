Grocery Costs Surge in Wexford, Locals Urged to Shop Smart

Grocery prices in Wexford are continuing to climb, putting added pressure on household budgets.

Recent data indicates that grocery inflation in Ireland has reached 7.7%, the highest level since 2008.

This surge is particularly affecting everyday essentials like butter, beef, and dairy products, with some items increasing over 25% in the past year .

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, CEO of Azets Ireland in Enniscorthy Neil Hughes is urging Wexford residents to explore budget-friendly shopping options and support local producers to help alleviate the financial burden:

“This is really bad news, I guess, for every consumer in the country, because inflation

hits different people in different ways, but pretty much everybody in the country is affected

by grocery price inflation.

It’s going to hit every family in the country, and that’s why I suppose it’s so important

to be looking at where our price is going“.

