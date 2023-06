Gardai are continuing their investigations following an incident in Drinagh yesterday evening.

Gunshots were heard shortly after 6pm near Mc Donalds, Wexford.

A Garda spokesperson has confirmed that the incident is being taken seriously and an investigation is ongoing.

Gardai are now appealing for witnesses.

Motorists who were in the area are being asked to submit any dashcam footage to Wexford Garda Station.