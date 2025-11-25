Hannah’s Joyful Voice Shines on the Morning Mix Show

Ability’s Got Talent last Sunday saw Hannah Hennessy steal the show with her joyful singing.

Hannah has been in Ireland since she was three, attending Scoil Mhuire in Coolcotts, St. Pat’s in Enniscorthy, and now Ard Aoibhinn.

Diagnosed on the autistic spectrum at age two, she is non-verbal with a few words, but her music and smiles speak volumes.

Hannah lives with her mum Kerry, her grandad Jimmy, and her two sisters, Lauren and Rebecca.

With the next Ability’s Got Talent heats coming up, Hannah continues to bring joy and energy to everyone she meets.

She recently shared her story with Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix Show, inspiring listeners with her positivity and spirit.

