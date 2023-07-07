Happy to chat café’s launch in Wexford Town

Happy to chat café’s is a pilot programme that has just launched this week in Wexford town. The new initiative by Healthy Wexford and Wexford County Council is hoping to increase social engagement & reduce loneliness & isolation in our County.

The ‘Happy to Chat’ table is taking place in a number of participating hotels and cafes across Wexford town. A simple green table sign identifies a ‘Happy to Chat’ table. If you sit at the table alone or with a friend, it will highlight that you are open to others joining you. The initiative is an extension of the ‘Happy to Chat’ Bench initiative, which has 11 benches spread across the County.

Current Pilot locations

– Franks Place

– Stable Diet,

– Sweet Dreams,

– Talbot Hotel- Lobby/Lounge Area,

– The Red Kettle,

– Westgate Design,

– Wexford Coffee Roasters,

– Whites Hotel- Lobby Area

-D’Lush Café