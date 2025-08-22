Have Your Say on Wexford’s Heritage

Wexford County Council has established a Heritage Forum to support the development of a new County Heritage Plan, aimed at protecting, conserving, and enhancing the county’s rich natural, built, and cultural heritage.

The plan will cover everything from monuments and historic buildings to wildlife habitats, seascapes, geology and inland waterways.

To ensure the plan reflects local priorities and values, the Heritage Forum is inviting the public to share their views through a short online survey: https://consult.wexfordcoco.ie/…/heritage-plan-survey.

A Pre-Draft Discussion Paper has also been published to provide background on the plan and highlight key issues under consideration.

All feedback received will help shape the final plan to help guide the future of Wexford’s heritage.