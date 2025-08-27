Heading to Electric Picnic? Here’s What the Weather Has in Store

As thousands prepare to descend on Stradbally for Electric Picnic this weekend, all eyes are on the weather — and according to Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly, it’s going to be a real mixed bag.

“There’s going to be lots of sunny spells, but also lots of showers — some of them very heavy,” says Alan. “It’ll be a case of jumper on, jumper off, with cooler evenings and nights, but it will still feel warm when the sun shines.”

You can basically expect four seasons of weather over the weekend with some dry, sunny intervals perfect but also some very heavy downpours.

Alan said that the worst of the rain may stay south of Stradbally on Friday night, but conditions could still shift in the coming days.

Alan’s packing advice is simple:

“Be prepared for pretty much all weather. Bring sunscreen and a raincoat, make sure your tent is waterproof, and pack woolly socks and a hat for the cooler nights.”

The Carlow Weather man will be keeping festival-goers posted with real-time updates on social media throughout the weekend.

Related