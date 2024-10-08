Heartfelt plea for the return of a phone in Wexford

In a deeply emotional appeal, Cllr Aoife Rose O Brien is urging the public for assistance after her friends phone was stolen on Sunday.

This is not just any phone; it holds precious memories that are irreplaceable, for her friend who recently lost his brother. The phone contains voice notes, videos, and messages that capture moments shared with loved ones, making its loss profoundly impactful.

Speaking on Morning Mix Cllr O Brien said, “It’s not just about the phone itself, It’s about the memories and the moments that can never be replaced.”

In an effort to recover the device, a reward has been offered to anyone who returns the phone. Cllr O Brien said that the person returning it will not face any repercussions and can simply state they found it. “We just want to get the phone back,” she said. “Once it’s returned intact, we can organize the reward.”

The phone belongs to the son of former MEP Mick Wallace who’s other son recently passed away and family and friends of the deceased brother are heartbroken over the loss.

The call for help has resonated widely on social media, with many sharing the post in hopes of reaching someone who may have information or who might have come across the stolen phone. “We’re hoping for a good news story at the end of this,” Cllr O Brien said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Those with information or who wish to return the phone can do so anonymously at Wexford Garda Station or contact Cllr Aoife Rose directly through social media.

Related