Heartfelt RSA Ceremony Honours Lives Lost on Irish Roads

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has marked the 2025 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with a poignant national ceremony at Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin. The event honours those killed or seriously injured on our roads and offers solidarity to grieving families, while recognising the vital work of emergency services.

Speakers included Stephen Doyle, who movingly recalled the loss of his three brothers — Darren, David and Ryan — in a single collision in 2012, and Jacinta McIntyre, who spoke in memory of her sister Sarah. Musician Steve Wall performed a heartfelt tribute to his three-year-old niece Eistlin, killed in 2017.

Minister of State for Road Safety Seán Canney joined bereaved families, survivors, IRVA representatives and RSA leadership, stressing the need for continued action in policy, enforcement and education. RSA CEO Sam Waide highlighted the resilience of families and the importance of keeping their stories at the centre of road-safety efforts.

World Day of Remembrance has been marked globally since 1993. This Sunday, November 16th, events will take place across Ireland to reflect, remember and reaffirm the shared commitment to safer roads.

So far in 2025, 147 people have died on Irish roads — a stark reminder that behind every statistic is a life, a family and a community changed forever.

Related