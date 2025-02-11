Heated discussions over proposed changes to the Rosslare Oilgate Motorway

Councillor Leonard Kelly has spoken out following a tense exchange at the recent council meeting, where his questions regarding proposed changes to the N11/N25 major motorway project sparked strong reactions from some of his colleagues.

During the meeting, Councillor Kelly raised concerns about the proposal put forward by Councillors Lisa McDonald and Ger Carthy, which included modifications to the plan for the motorway project, particularly its active travel elements. Leonards Kelly’s main concern was ensuring that these changes would not cause unintended delays or legal challenges, such as a judicial review, especially given the significant financial investment in the project.

Councillor Kelly emphasized that his question was reasonable and in no way opposed the goals of his fellow councillors, who are prioritizing the swift completion of the motorway. “I think as an elected member of this council, I’m beholden to ask questions that represent the people who elected me and consider the impact on the county as a whole,”

The response he received, however, was not what he had hoped for. “It’s disappointing that when I ask a question, I get shouted down, I’m not opposing anything. I’m just asking if the proposed changes will actually help to get the motorway built faster. It’s frustrating when my questions aren’t answered, especially by a director of services who couldn’t clarify whether the changes would speed up the process.”

Whilst the councillor says he understands the frustration of landowners affected by the motorway project—especially those who are unable to sell or move their properties—he believes it’s essential to ensure the project is done correctly.

As someone who played a role in introducing bike-sharing programs and scooters, Leonard Kelly emphasised that providing diverse travel options is essential, even if not every solution works for everyone.

“This motorway will be around for generations, so we need to make sure it’s right for all the communities and the environment, we have to get it right. And when I raise these concerns, I think it’s fair to expect a thoughtful answer, not to be dismissed or shouted down.”

Related