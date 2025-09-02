“He’d Still Be Alive Today” – Wexford Mother Calls for Dedicated Mental Health Unit After Losing Three Loved Ones

(Content Warning – talk of suicide, drugs & harrowing details)

Joan Kelly from Wexford has endured more pain in the past few years than most will in a lifetime. In the space of just five years, she lost her daughter Sharon, her beloved husband Richie, and most recently, her son Richard — each under devastating circumstances. Now, Joan is speaking out, calling for the establishment of a dedicated mental health facility in Wexford that could have saved her son’s life.

Speaking on South East Radio’s Morning Mix, Joan bravely shared her story, saying, “I’ve had a very, very bad few years.” But what she’s lived through is more than just “bad.” It is a harrowing journey of grief, trauma and a system that failed the people she loved most.

In September 2019, Joan’s daughter Sharon died from an overdose after two decades of struggling with addiction. Despite efforts to get her help, including time in treatment facilities, Sharon was never able to fully break free.

“She had a lot of problems… We tried everything,” Joan said “But in the end, she just couldn’t find her way out of it.”

Sharon was 41 when she passed away. Her death left a gaping hole in the family — one that would be followed by more heartbreak in the months to come.

Just ten weeks after burying her daughter, Joan said goodbye to her husband Richie. The couple had been together for over 30 years and finally married two years before his death. On the day of Sharon’s funeral, Richie complained of a pain in his shoulder — what he thought was from carrying her coffin. But it turned out to be something far worse.

By November, Richie was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He died just 12 days after the diagnosis. “It was horrific,” Joan said, her voice breaking. “I didn’t even know who I was grieving for.”

Richard, Joan’s son, had battled mental health issues all his life. Diagnosed with a personality disorder and later suspected schizophrenia and psychosis, Richard spent time in and out of prison. Joan tried time and again to ensure he received appropriate care, particularly during and after his time in custody. But support, she says, was inconsistent at best — and absent at worst.

“When he was released, he was let out with no medication, no follow-up, no prescription,” she said. “I had to ring the prison myself to get it.”

Richard spent his final months mostly isolated in his room. Joan described how she could tell his mental state just by looking into his eyes. On a Saturday night in June, she said goodnight to him like always. Hours later, she awoke to find the garage at the back of their home engulfed in flames.

Richard had set himself on fire.

Joan found him walking out of the blaze, severely burned but still conscious. She sprayed him with a garden hose and held him up until emergency services arrived. He survived long enough to be transferred to a burns unit at St. James’s Hospital, but after two days, the family made the devastating decision to turn off life support. He had suffered 95% third-degree burns.

Richard was 40 years old

Joan now wants answers. And more than that — she wants action.

“I want to see a secure mental health unit built in Wexford,” she said. “Not a general ward where they ask after ten days if someone feels well enough to go home. Somewhere where people like Richard can be kept until they are actually safe.”

She is calling for a specialised mental health unit with at least 9 or 10 beds, specifically for people suffering severe mental illness in County Wexford. She plans to collect signatures, seek Richard’s full medical records and is willing to bring her campaign all the way to Leinster House if needed.

“Richard wasn’t a saint, but he was my son. He didn’t need punishment. He needed help,” she said. “He was capable of love. But he never got the chance to be fully seen.”

Listen back here to Joans Story:

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, support is available:

Pieta House – 1800 247 247

Samaritans – 116 123

Mental Health Ireland – www.mentalhealthireland.ie

Aware – 1800 80 48 48

Shine – www.shine.ie

