Hello, How Are You?” Campaign Returns to County Wexford on May 15th

Mental Health Ireland is inviting the people of County Wexford—and the entire country—to take a moment on May 15th to ask a simple yet powerful question: “Hello, how are you?”

Now in its fourth year, the “Hello, How Are You?” campaign is all about promoting meaningful conversations, reducing loneliness, and building stronger, more connected communities. It’s a reminder that genuine connection starts with a simple question—and anyone can start that conversation.

We live in a world full of talk, yet so many people still feel unheard. This national campaign encourages us to slow down and really listen to those around us—whether it’s a family member, friend, colleague, or even a stranger.

The campaign also highlights the importance of early help-seeking for mental health challenges, with resources that guide people to reliable support services.

To make it easier, Mental Health Ireland offers a simple guide through the HELLO Steps:

H – Say Hello

E – Engage with the person

L – Listen to them

L – Learn about what they might be saying

O – Offer time to talk and explore options

Across the country, communities, workplaces, and schools will be taking part through a range of events—from coffee mornings to creative fundraisers. Iarnród Éireann is once again supporting the campaign with Hello Champions and volunteers at train stations in Waterford, Dublin Heuston, Dublin Connolly, Limerick, Cork (Ceannt), and Athlone.

And on Saturday, May 17th, parkrun events around Ireland will be joining in, encouraging walkers, joggers, and runners of all ages to connect through conversation.

You don’t have to be a mental health expert to take part. All it takes is a moment, a question, and a willingness to truly listen.

To access free resources, event toolkits, and information in multiple languages, visit:

👉 www.hellohowareyou.info/resources

