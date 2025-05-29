Back to News

Heritage Council Calls on Wexford to Get Involved in National Heritage Week 2025

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

NO FEE PIC - The 2025 National Heritage Week website is now live, calling on people, communities and organisations nationwide to register their events for this year’s celebration, taking place from 16–24 August. Pictured at the launch in the Crypts in Dublin’s oldest building, Christ Church Cathedral, is (L-R) Annabelle Nolan (9), Fletcher Nolan (11), Virginia Teehan, Heritage Council CEO, Christoper O'Sullivan TD, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Matilda Nolan (7). Now in its 25th year, National Heritage Week is Ireland’s largest heritage festival with thousands of events taking place all over the island of Ireland. This year’s theme, Exploring Our Foundations, encourages reflection on the roots of our shared heritage — from historic buildings and ancient landscapes to cherished customs, oral traditions and cultural practices. Under the guiding themes of Built, Cultural, and Natural Heritage, the festival highlights the diverse elements that continue to shape Ireland’s identity and sense of place. Register an event at www.heritageweek.ie 29/05/2025 Photograph: © Fran Veale

The Heritage Council is encouraging communities across County Wexford to organise and register events for National Heritage Week 2025, taking place from 16–24 August. The official website, heritageweek.ie, is now live and open for submissions.

Now in its 25th year, National Heritage Week is Ireland’s largest heritage festival, celebrating our cultural, built, and natural heritage. This year’s theme, “Exploring Our Foundations,” invites communities to explore the stories, traditions, landscapes, and customs that shape local identity.

In 2024, Wexford hosted 60 events, from guided walks to hands-on workshops. Organisers are encouraged to build on this momentum and showcase the county’s vibrant heritage again this year.

Wexford Heritage Officer Colm Moriarty said, “We want to build on the successes of last year and encourage organisers to register their events and help us showcase the diverse and vibrant heritage that makes Wexford special.”

Visit www.heritageweek.ie to register events and access helpful planning resources.

