Heritage Council Calls on Wexford to Get Involved in National Heritage Week 2025

The Heritage Council is encouraging communities across County Wexford to organise and register events for National Heritage Week 2025, taking place from 16–24 August. The official website, heritageweek.ie, is now live and open for submissions.

Now in its 25th year, National Heritage Week is Ireland’s largest heritage festival, celebrating our cultural, built, and natural heritage. This year’s theme, “Exploring Our Foundations,” invites communities to explore the stories, traditions, landscapes, and customs that shape local identity.

In 2024, Wexford hosted 60 events, from guided walks to hands-on workshops. Organisers are encouraged to build on this momentum and showcase the county’s vibrant heritage again this year.

Wexford Heritage Officer Colm Moriarty said, “We want to build on the successes of last year and encourage organisers to register their events and help us showcase the diverse and vibrant heritage that makes Wexford special.”

Visit www.heritageweek.ie to register events and access helpful planning resources.

