High Court Blocks Sale of €400,000 Horses Amid Wexford Equestrian Dispute

A High Court injunction has been granted to block the sale or transport of six valuable horses allegedly taken from River Lodge Equestrian Centre in Bridgetown, Co Wexford.

The action was brought by international showjumper Michelle Kenny against company director Rafael Sanctuary, following the breakdown of both their business and personal relationships.

The horses, said to be worth around €400,000, were allegedly removed after Ms Kenny announced plans to sell the business.

The Irish Independent Reports that Mr Sanctuary, currently suspended on full pay, was not present in court but will have the chance to respond when the case returns tomorrow.

