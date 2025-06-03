High Court dismisses legal challenge against Wexford County Council’s Compulsory Purchase Order for the SETU Wexford site

There has been an update today to the long awaited development of a university campus in Wexford town.

The progress has faced serious delays as it emerged in recent weeks that Wexford County Council’s compulsory purchase of the required lands was subject to a legal challenge. This was due to the landovers involved taking a challenge against the CPO before the courts, apparently unhappy with the terms.

Following a hearing in the High Court the council has been informed that the landowner’s application seeking leave to apply for judicial review of the CPO of lands in Ballynagee, Wexford has been refused by the Courts and the proceedings dismissed.

In a statement to South East Radio news this evening Eddie Taaffe, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council said:

“As you might be aware there was a legal challenge to the Councils CPO of lands in Ballynagee, Wexford, (lands intended for SETU campus and Sports facilities)

Following a hearing in the High Court the council has been informed that the landowner’s application seeking leave to apply for judicial review of the CPO of lands in Ballynagee, Wexford has been refused by the Courts and the proceedings dismissed. The Council now intends to progress the CPO of the lands as per the relevant legislations and regulations.”

