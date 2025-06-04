High Court Ruling Paves Way for SETU Wexford Campus and Major Development Plan

Wexford’s Labour TD George Lawlor has described the High Court’s dismissal of a legal challenge to Wexford County Council’s compulsory purchase of land for the new SETU campus as a “very good day for Wexford.”

The decision clears the path for a major 120-acre development, which will include the new Southeast Technological University campus, a secondary and primary school, social and affordable housing, and sports facilities including a 6,000-seat stadium for Wexford FC.

The TD said he believes an appeal of the ruling is unlikely and assured that the landowner will be compensated fairly through independent arbitration.

He also confirmed ongoing talks with Minister for Higher Education James Lawless and urged the government to now provide the promised funding for construction, along with a clear roadmap from SETU.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran George Lawlor emphasised the long-term value of the project & said it will expand access to third-level education in Wexford and support the county’s future economic and social development.

