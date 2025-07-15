High-Speed Broadband Reaches 8,000+ Premises in County Wexford

The Tánaiste has announced major progress in the delivery of the National Broadband Plan, with a particular focus on County Wexford. The ambitious national project, aimed at connecting over one million people across rural Ireland, is now on track and within budget.

Speaking to South East Radio week, the Tánaiste confirmed that €88 million has been invested in County Wexford to provide high-speed fibre broadband to homes, farms, and businesses across the county. To date, more than 8,000 premises have already been connected.

“In Wexford, over four in five premises included in the plan are now ready to connect,” the Tánaiste said. “This is a huge step forward for rural communities — for families, for businesses, for education and remote work.”

He described the National Broadband Plan as “transformational for Ireland,” adding that both he and Fine Gael have long championed the project as critical infrastructure for the 21st century.

The rollout is expected to continue expanding across the county in the months ahead.

Related