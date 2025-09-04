High-Speed Chase in Gorey Leads to €26,500 Drug Seizure and Arrests

Gardaí in Gorey have arrested two males following a high-speed incident that led to a significant drug seizure.

The incident occurred yesterday when the Gorey Roads Policing Unit attempted to stop a vehicle, which failed to comply and later crashed while trying to evade Gardaí.

Both occupants were arrested at the scene, and a substantial quantity of cannabis was discovered in the vehicle.

The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, with a blood sample taken for further analysis.

Follow-up searches at the suspects’ residences uncovered approximately €20,000 worth of cannabis and €6,500 worth of cocaine; one male has been charged and has appeared before Gorey District Court

