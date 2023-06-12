High-speed fibre broadband to 1,788 more homes and businesses in Wexford

1,788 homes and businesses across Wexford can access gigabit fibre since the start of this year, according to new data from its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband roll-out programme.

The fibre build project is already 71% complete in Wexford, with 43,587 homes and businesses now having access to high-speed fibre connection, following investment of over €34 million into the Wexford network. On completion, the network will serve 61,000 premises across the county of Wexford, facilitating broadband speeds up to 100 times faster than a traditional copper network.

As well as faster speeds, eir’s full fibre network reduces environmental impacts by lowering carbon emissions when compared to copper networks. Fibre technology is more resilient, requiring fewer repairs. With improved energy efficiency, reduced power loss, lower infrastructure requirements, decreased e-waste, and a longer network lifespan, it is a future-proofed network capable of delivering speeds of 10Gbps straight to the customer’s home or business.

Customers can check access to fibre network connections at www.openeir.ie.