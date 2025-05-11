Hoax call brings emergency services to Wexford Harbour

Emergency services including the Rescue 117 Helicopter and the RNLI were called to Wexford Harbour on Saturday night in what turned out to be response to a hoax call

The alarm was raised shortly after ten pm when the call was made that someone had entered the water

Paramedic and local councillor Ger Carthy says emergency services wasted valuable time during the operation

He said the services spent over an hour searching the harbour area at a time when they may have been needed for genuine calls around County Wexford

Councillor Carthy asked people to refrain from this type of activity

