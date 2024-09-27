Homeless figures are up in the South East

The number of people who are homeless is continuing to rise.

Figures released by the Department of Housing show there was an increase in the number of people needing emergency accommodation in August.

It brings the number of people homeless to 14,486.

There were 314 adults in emergency accommodation in the South East region last month.

62 families accessed emergency accommodation in the South East in August, these families represent 83 adults and 118 children.

With 68 adults in Wexford accessing emergency accommodation during the week 19th-25th August 2024.

