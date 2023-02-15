Today is the official launch of this years Hope and Dream 10 2023 which will take place on the Promenade in Enniscorthy on Sunday April 2nd 2023.

Speaking on South East Radio this morning Michael Jordan Event Co-Ordinator says the website is now live and you can register for the event in order to receive your sponsorship card.

Go to https://www.hopeanddream10.com/

The event raises much needed funds for the Hope Cancer Support Centre CLG.

Once again this year people have the choice of a virtual event or in person with the option of 10 km and 10 mile run, walk or jog.

Hope and Dream 10 continues to be a major event in the South East. The money raised over the past 11 years has made a huge difference to the quality of life for hundreds of people across County Wexford.

The Hope Cancer Support Centre provides essential services including support worker assessment and support, counselling, reflexology, massage, lymphoedema treatment , bra and prosthesis fitting along with all our support groups.

Please read the FAQs at https://www.hopeanddream10.com/faqs/ before you register for the event.

South East Radio are very proud to be a sponsor for this amazing event