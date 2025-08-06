Hope and Dream 10 Raises Over €174,000 for Cancer Support in Wexford

An incredible €174,391 has been raised through this year’s Hope and Dream 10, marking a very successful year for the popular Wexford fundraising event.

Now in its 14th year, the run and walk event supports the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy, which offers free services to individuals and families affected by cancer.

Event coordinator Michael Jordan described the sum as “a huge good news story,” praising the generosity of the people of Wexford and everyone who took part.

The funds will go directly toward maintaining the Centre’s services and supporting its plans for a major new development — a purpose-built facility that can meet the growing need for cancer support over the next 50 years. The new site will offer expanded services, additional parking, and greater accessibility.

The Hope Cancer Support Centre relies heavily on public support to raise over €600,000 annually.

Since the Hope and Dream 10 began, it has raised a total of €2,018,654, all audited and fully transparent.

Plans are already underway for next year’s event, scheduled for April 12th, 2026.

