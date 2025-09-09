Hope are high new festival could come to Wexford next year

A new festival could be coming to Wexford next year.

Following the unprecedented success of this year’s Fleadh Cheoil, which drew record-breaking crowds and international acclaim, talks are underway about launching a brand-new festival in Wexford.

Local officials say the event could celebrate a fusion of traditional and contemporary Irish arts, further boosting tourism and community pride.

Speaking about the possibility of a new festival Wexford County Council chief Executive Eddie Taafe says While plans are still in early stages, there’s strong momentum—and hopes are high that Wexford could soon host another major festival on the national stage.

