Hope are high new festival could come to Wexford next year

AuthorBronagh Gately

30/03/.2024 30/03/.2024 Betty Connors, John Roche, Grace Murphy, Corra O’Donovan and Scott O’Reilly pictured at the launch of this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. The event, organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and hosted by the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee, is expected to draw over half a million visitors to the Sunny Southeast. This year's theme, 'A Fleadh for All', reflects its inclusive nature, welcoming both seasoned attendees and first-time visitors. The festival will bring together 15,000 musicians, dancers, singers, and storytellers from diverse communities across Ireland, showcasing traditional Irish music, dance, and culture. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is kindly supported by Wexford County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and Wexford Credit Union. RTÉ and TG4 will once again act as broadcast and live broadcasting partners, respectively. Picture Andres Poveda

A new festival could be coming to Wexford next year.

Following the unprecedented success of this year’s Fleadh Cheoil, which drew record-breaking crowds and international acclaim, talks are underway about launching a brand-new festival in Wexford.

Local officials say the event could celebrate a fusion of traditional and contemporary Irish arts, further boosting tourism and community pride.

Speaking about the possibility of a new festival Wexford County Council chief Executive Eddie Taafe says While plans are still in early stages, there’s strong momentum—and hopes are high that Wexford could soon host another major festival on the national stage.

