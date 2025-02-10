Hope on horizon for some of the BNY Mellon workers

There may be some hope for some of the BNY Mellon workers today. Neil Hughes CEO of Azets Ireland said his company are looking to hire a handful of people straight away and about 50 trainee accountants in the near future. Positions will be potentially available across both the Wexford and Dublin offices.

Mr hughes said he spoke with the CEO of BNY and a consultation period is underway, “I was in touch directly with the CEO of the BNY Mellon as of last week, and I mentioned to him about the fact that we have vacancies in our Enniscorthy office. I think he liked the idea that the local community would be rallying around not just with us but other financial services businesses around the county. So he was, I suppose cautious, there is a consultation period ongoing there, but I think it is fair to say he was pleased to hear the fact that we would be in a position to take on maybe a handful of people straight away.”

