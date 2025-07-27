Hospital Parking Charges Unfair Says Cllr. Sheehan

There is a call for the abolition of hospital parking charges in Wexford and the South East

The call comes from New Ross Independent Councillor Michael Sheehan following latest revenue figures from 2024

Last year Wexford General Hospital had a net income of almost €115,000 from car parking charges.

While a whopping figure in revenue of €1.1 million was reported at major regional hospitals, including University Hospital Waterford.

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan said patients who are suffering serious illness shouldn’t have to face further hardship

Related