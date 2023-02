20 staff from Wexford General Hospital are being let go after their contract during the covid pandemic expired.

5 orderly and 15 housekeeping staff were informed in an email that their contracts would not be renewed.

Aontu Councillor Jim Codd says he’s shocked and saddened at the way these “heroes” who had worked in difficult circumstances during the height of covid were treated, “not even a telephone call, an email over Christmas when they could not respond”.