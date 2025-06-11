Hotelier Colm Neville Speaks Out on Bridge Park Hotel Project Cancellation and Shares Exciting Plans for Enniscorthy and Wexford

Following the news that the multi-million-euro 142 bedroom ‘Bridge Park Hotel’ project, planned for the end of Wexford Bridge, will now NOT proceed, the man behind the project, hotelier Colm Neville will be appearing on this morning’s (Wednesday) edition of the Morning Mix.

As well as discussing the reasons behind that project’s cancellation, Mr. Neville will also be discussing a positive period for another of his hotels, The Riverside Park in Enniscorthy.

The popular venue, located along Enniscorthy’s promenade, recently received approval from An Bord Pleanála for an extension, which will see the construction of new bedrooms, office space, stores, and an outdoor plant area on the roof.

Finally, Mr. Neville will share as of yet unknown details regarding the Newtown Park Hotel, located on the outskirts of Wexford Town.

Hear Colm Neville’s interview with Alan Corcoran in full on this morning’s Morning Mix just after 10am.

