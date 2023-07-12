Housing crisis in Wexford highlighted by Sinn Fein housing spokesperson

The housing crisis in Wexford has never been worse, according to Sinn Fein housing spokesperson.

In an interview on South East Radio, Eoin Ó Broin has critisised the current government and their housing strategies.

He stated that Wexford has seen the 4th highest rent increase in the state in the last 3 years: “Rent is up a staggering 37%, the 4th highest rent increase in the state. It is now costing renters €12000 a year just to rent a standard home (in Wexford). Homelessness is up, house prices are up and housing targets are being missed.”

Mr. Ó Broin blames micro management and interference by the department in delaying housing being delivered in places like Enniscorthy.

He went on to say that the red tape of bureaucracy needs to be stripped back to speedup the delivery of houses as well as increasing capital funding.