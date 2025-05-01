Housing Crisis Must Be Treated Like a National Emergency

Ministers will discuss who the new Housing ‘tsar’ will be this afternoon. There have been heated rows over who will lead the new Housing Activation Office.

The Housing Minister Wexford TD James Browne wants it to be NAMA boss Brendan McDonagh. However his price tag of over €400,000 is causing a lot of controversy.

Fine Gael TD for North Wexford Brian Brennan has acknowledged the public anger over the proposed high salary for the new Housing Activation Office leader, however speaking to Alan Corcoran he said that tackling the housing crisis is a national emergency requiring strong leadership, even at a cost. He has called for immediate and decisive action on Ireland’s housing crisis, stating it must be treated with the same urgency as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This isn’t about politics, it’s about people,” Brennan said, saying that his office in Gorey is inundated with housing queries, particularly from working individuals and families who still cannot afford a home. “It’s having a detrimental effect on the social fabric of our country,” he added.

While agreeing the salary is “too high,” Brennan argued that attracting skilled individuals from the private sector requires competitive pay, and emphasized the need not to lose sight of the larger issue. “Let’s not get distracted — the real scandal is the number of people who are still homeless in 2025.”

He also highlighted a need for improved communication within government, referencing reports that Taoiseach Simon Harris was unaware of the appointment before it became public. However, he defended Minister James Browne, stating he believes there is ongoing engagement with all sectors, including builders and housing charities.

Related