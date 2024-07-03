Housing demand higher than population in Wexford

Wexford is one of 15 local authority areas in Ireland in which the housing demand is higher than the population share in the area.

That’s according to a report published by the ESRI, which suggests that an average of 44,000 new housing units are needed every year to keep up with population growth.

The research, which was funded by the Department of Housing, estimates the number of housing units needed across local authority areas, based on projected population growth.

The report considered a range of population projections based on mortality, fertility and various international migration assumptions.

