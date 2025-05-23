The Housing Minister says water supplies reaching drought levels in several counties is a direct impact of the climate crisis.

Uisce Eireann last week said around 20 supplies in 14 counties including Co Wexford have what are described as “critical” issues.

Uisce Éireann is urging the public to be mindful of water use as the warm and dry weather looks set to continue over the weekend and into next week. More than 20 water supplies are officially in drought status in Limerick, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Meath, Westmeath, Carlow, Waterford and Wexford

Wexford TD James Browne says additional funding will be allocated to improve water services.

There are no immediate plans to extend the hosepipe bans to other areas but Uisce Éireann is monitoring supplies closely.

