Housing remains the Government’s priority according to Minister James Browne

The Government is reiterating housing remains its number one priority as it announces 450 million euro for social and affordable homes.

The Housing Minister Wexford TD James Browne says construction is to begin on 2,226 affordable homes and 736 social properties.

Speaking before the cabinet the Minister said they’ll be built as soon as possible, “So that funding will be released almost immediately to different schemes and those houses will be built

as quickly as possible by those proposals but we have chosen the schemes based on those that can be delivered the most quickly so we expect through this year and into next

year.”

