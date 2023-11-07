HPV Catch up clinic taking place in Wexford in December

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare are continuing to hold clinics (by appointment) for some people who did not yet get the papillomaviruses (HPV) vaccine.

Eligible people can register on www.hpv.ie for an appointment for a free vaccine, offered as part of the “Laura Brennan Catch Up Programme”.

Clinics (by appointment) will be taking place at:

All taking place in the HSE’s Enniscorthy Health Centre, Millpark Road Lane, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Y21 H2X3.

· Monday 18th of December 10am-3.30pm

· Monday 19th of December from 10am-3.30pm

Additional clinic dates will be detailed at www.hpv.ie

The vaccine is free and the programme will run until the end of 2023.

