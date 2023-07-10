HSE Chief Executive to visit County Wexford today

The new Chief Executive of the HSE, Bernard Gloster is set to visit both Cumas New Ross and Windmill Therapeutic Centre Wexford this morning.

The visit from Mr.Gloster is a follow up to previous engagements in May between Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy and HSE management to resolve funding delays experienced by Windmill Thereaputic Centre.

Speaking from New Ross this morning, the Independent TD said “Section 39 organisations such as Cumas New Ross and Windmill Therapeutic Centre provide invaluable day service and independent living supports to many adults with intellectual disability in Wexford. Section 39 organisations are providing vital services but are currently experiencing a staffing crisis regarding staff retention and recruitment, based on funding inequities for pay and pension, with the crisis representing a real and immediate threat to many of these organisations and their capacity to maintain service for its vulnerable users, while haemorrhaging staff to the HSE”.

Continuing the Deputy said “The recent closure of St.Aidans respite services in Gorey is a red flag to the current emergency within these section 39 organisations. It is very fitting that Mr.Gloster visit both these organisations today to meet both service users and staff. The visit today will primarily facilitate discussions in regards the immediate changes needed in the funding structures and employee terms and conditions of Section 39 organisations in order to maintain these vital services for our most vunerable citizens and their families in County Wexford and beyond”.