HSE Issues Heat Safety Advice as Nationwide Yellow Warning Takes Effect

The HSE Dublin and South East has issued important public health guidance ahead of a nationwide Status Yellow High Temperature Warning, which comes into effect tomorrow for several counties across Ireland.

With temperatures expected to rise significantly in the coming days, the HSE is urging people to take precautions to stay safe and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially among vulnerable groups such as older adults, young children, and those with underlying health conditions.

Key Advice for Staying Cool and Safe:

Stay indoors during peak heat hours (11am–3pm) and keep to the shade when outside.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Keep indoor spaces cool by shading windows, turning off unnecessary appliances, and ensuring proper airflow.

Use fans cautiously, and try skin-cooling techniques like dampening the skin or using cold packs.

Monitor hydration levels — aim for pale, clear urine and drink more if you feel unwell.

Tips for Carers:

Encourage those you care for to drink regularly.

Offer water-rich foods like fruit, jelly, or ice cream.

Make hydration social — e.g., share a cup of tea or water.

Recognising Heat Exhaustion & Heat Stroke:

Watch for symptoms like dizziness, excessive sweating, nausea, and fatigue. If someone shows signs of heat exhaustion:

Move them to a cool place.

Remove extra clothing.

Give water or a rehydration drink.

Cool their skin using water, fans, or cold packs.

If symptoms persist beyond 30 minutes or worsen, seek immediate medical help by contacting a GP or visiting the nearest emergency department.

For more detailed guidance, visit www.hse.ie.

