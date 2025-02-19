HSE slammed for misleading the people of Wexford

The HSE is being slammed this morning for misleading the people of Wexford in what appears to be a “bait-and-switch”

It comes as the much-hyped 97-bed extension at Wexford General Hospital turns out to be a mere 44-bed increase, with 53 beds being taken out of service in the process.

George Lawlor has accused the HSE of deceiving the people of Wexford, leaving them with less than half of what was promised.

Speaking to South East Radio News he said this is especially outrageous, given that Wexford’s population has grown by nearly 15,000 in the past decade

Related