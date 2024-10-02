HSE Winter Vaccination Programme begins in South East health region

The HSE’s Winter vaccination programme, with the roll out of the free Flu and COVID19 vaccines to recommended groups has begun, following a regional launch in Kilkenny today.

Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for people aged 60 and over, healthcare workers, anyone who is pregnant or has a long term health condition.

Both vaccines are available from participating GPs and pharmacies, and can be given at the same time. Healthcare worker vaccination clinics will also take place in many workplaces across the country.

HSE vaccination teams will also provide both vaccines for people living in residential care facilities including nursing homes as well as to housebound patients.

Dr. Ruth McDermott (Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE Dublin and South East) says:

“This winter, both flu and COVID-19 viruses are expected to circulate. Flu and COVID-19 are caused by different viruses, but both can cause serious illness. Last winter in the Republic of Ireland, over 4,000 people were hospitalised with flu and over 7,000 people were hospitalised with COVID-19.”

“Our immunity drops over time so it is important to get vaccinated this winter to get protected and to top up your protection. It is very important that all those who are eligible, get both their free flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines now to protect them this winter. People should also be reassured that it is safe to receive both vaccines at the same time for free through participating GP practices and pharmacies.”

Speaking at a launch of the vaccines for healthcare workers in Kilkenny, Derval Howley (Head of Health and Wellbeing, HSE) said:

“We are urging everyone eligible to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to protect yourselves and your family over the coming months.”

“This year, the HSE is extending the flu vaccine to more people, making it available for free to everyone aged 60 years and older. Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also recommended for anyone who has a long-term health condition, pregnant women, and health and care workers. The nasal flu vaccine, which will be available from next week, is recommended for children aged 2-17 years old.

“We know that some people had COVID-19 over the last few months. If the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for you, you should wait at least three months between having COVID-19 and getting your COVID-19 vaccine. However, don’t delay all your winter vaccines – get your flu vaccine now and get your COVID-19 booster when it is due.”

To see what vaccines are recommended for you, visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist.

