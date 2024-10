St Aidan’s Church in Ferns was packed to capacity on Friday evening, as a relic of Saint Padre Pio visited the locality.

The glove of the Italian saint saw a huge crowd flock to the church, and to have their own individual items blessed.

A healing mass was concelebrated by OFM Capuchin Friar Fr. Bryan Shortall, Parish Priest of Ferns Fr. Sean Devereux, and Fr. Paddy Cushen.

Speaking at the mass, Fr. Shortall explained the significance of the visiting relic:

