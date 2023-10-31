Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to those affected by floods in Wexford

Wexford households affected by flooding over the weekend should be entitled to humantarian aid similair to what was seen in Cork in recent weeks.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme provides income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged from flooding

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, recently secured further funding for the Scheme for people affected in Cork and there are hopes this will be extended to Wexford locals affected in recent days.

Director of Serivices with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore says the funding will benefit a number of people in the area.

Households impact by theflooding, can contact the Community Welfare Service by phoning 0818 60 70 80 for access to the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme.

Alternatively they can email cwswexford@welfare.ie

Related