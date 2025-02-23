Hundreds are braving the wind and rain today to bag a bargain in New Look

Hundreds are currently lining the streets of Wexford Town despite the wind and rain today to bag a bargain in New Look.

One of the country’s top fashion stores will close their doors for the final time later as they wind down their Irish operations following years of sustained losses. The news broke on Thursday that the High Court approved the appointment of liquidators to wind down the Irish operations of New Look Retailers Ireland Ltd.

The company which employs 347 staff nationwide first set up here in 2003, will hold their final liquidation sale today across their 26 stores, including in the Wexford store which is located on North Main Street in Wexford Town.

Shoppers in the Republic can continue to access New Look’s collections through Asos and Very.

