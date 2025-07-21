Hundreds of Women Brave the Sea for ‘Dip in the Nip’ Fundraiser

Rosslare Strand was alive with laughter, courage, and community spirit yesterday morning (Sunday 20th July) as 560 women gathered for the annual ‘Dip in the Nip’ fundraiser – a unique and powerful event in aid of the Hope Cancer Support Centre.

Despite grey skies and a stiff breeze, the participants shed their inhibitions – and their clothes – to take a brave dip in the Irish Sea. Each woman had her own reason for taking part, but together, they created a wave of solidarity and support for those affected by cancer across Wexford.

Now in its eleventh year, Dip in the Nip has grown into a much-anticipated highlight of the summer calendar, drawing participants from across the county and beyond. The atmosphere on the beach was electric – not just from the cold water – but from the camaraderie, emotional stories, and shared sense of purpose that rippled through the crowd.

The Hope Cancer Support Centre, based in Enniscorthy, provides free support services to those affected by cancer, including counselling, holistic therapies, and support groups. Events like Dip in the Nip help ensure these vital services remain accessible and available to all.

With toes frozen and spirits high, the women emerged from the waves with a fresh sense of purpose & exhilaration. Towels, hugs, and hot drinks were quickly passed around, but the warmth that lingered most came from the bonds forged by bravery, love, and shared purpose. Women supporting women.

These ladies shared what it meant to them to take part:

As the tide rolled back out, it left behind more than footprints – it left behind a legacy of hope, resilience, and unwavering community strength.

You can still donate to this very worthy cause

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/WexfordDipintheNip21

