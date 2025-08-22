“I Flushed My Results Down the Toilet”: Wexford Businessman Shares Powerful Message for Leaving Cert Students

As over 1600 students in Wexford and thousands of students across Ireland receive their Leaving Cert results today, Chevron College CEO & President Karl Fitzpatrick has shared his deeply personal journey — from failure and disappointment to business success.

Speaking on Morning Mix he reflected on his results day in 1996, describing it as “a very, very dark day.”

School hadn’t suited him, and he admitted he wasn’t prepared for the exams. When the results came, they confirmed his fears — and with college no longer an option, he was devastated:

“I went down to the school toilet and flushed the results down the toilet because I never wanted to see them again,” he said.

But that low point didn’t define his future.

After taking time to reflect, a conversation with a family member helped shift his mindset. Encouraged to leverage his ambition, Mr. Fitzpatrick knocked on doors along Cork’s South Mall looking for an opportunity. One brokerage gave him a chance — as a post-boy on £30 a week. From there, he worked his way up, studying professional qualifications and devouring business audiobooks in his car, which he called his “mobile university.”

Years later, a chance article on BER certifications led him to the training sector. He joined Chevron College in 2007 and took over the struggling business in 2012, investing his life savings to turn it around. Today, Chevron is one of Ireland’s leading private colleges, with over 15,000 students, 135 full-time staff, and forecasted turnover of €20 million in 2025.

The Wexford business man was also a finalist in this years EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Fitzpatrick’s advice to students disappointed with their results is simple: “There’s never been a better time to do a bad Leaving Cert.”

He encouraged students to explore alternative paths like apprenticeships, PLC courses, and private colleges — noting that many apprenticeships now lead to full honours degrees. “They may have to take a detour of a year, but they have youth on their side.”

