Ifac Expands in Wexford with New Enniscorthy Office

Accounting and business advisory firm Ifac has expanded its presence in County Wexford with the opening of a new, larger office in Enniscorthy.

Located at the Peare Campus on the Old Dublin Road, the move comes as the firm marks its 50th anniversary and continues its strategic growth nationwide.

The Enniscorthy team will now offer a full range of services including tax, audit, payroll, and financial planning, with a focus on supporting farmers, agri-businesses, and SMEs.

Partner Ashling Kavanagh says the expansion reflects Ifac’s commitment to local communities and their success.

With 30 offices and 580 staff nationwide, Ifac serves nearly 30,000 clients across Ireland.

Related