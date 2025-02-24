Ifac Urges Wexford Farmers to Meet Expanded TAMS III Deadline

Ifac, a leading professional services firm in Ireland specializing in farming, food, and agribusiness, is reminding Wexford farmers that the deadline for the next tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) is March 7th. The Department has also confirmed additional deadlines for 2025 tranches: June 6th, September 5th, and December 5th.

A new grant for 2025 tranches has been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, offering 60% funding on €90,000 for investments in slurry storage facilities such as manure pits, mass concrete tanks, and circular slurry stores. Other TAMS III grants provide 40% funding, with higher rates (60%) available for Young Trained Farmers, Women in Agri, and farm partnerships, which can claim grants on up to €160,000 in expenses.

Ashling Kavanagh, Partner at Ifac’s Enniscorthy office, emphasized the importance of the new targeted slurry storage grant in supporting farmers’ efforts to modernize and improve water quality. She advised farmers to seek expert guidance before making decisions on capital investment, taking into account financial planning, cash flow, and tax considerations.

Ifac, with 30 offices and 560 professionals, offers comprehensive services including accounting, tax, and financial planning to support Ireland’s farming and agri-business community.

