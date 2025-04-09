Illegal Dumping a serious concern as local councillor calls for additional CCTV to catch the culprits

Rosslare Councillor Jim Codd is highlighting once more the plight of illegal dumping in his area. Speaking on Morning Mix he said the issue has been plaguing his district for quite some time, from Rosslare to Carrick-on-Bannow.

Community groups who work tirelessly to clean up the environment are becoming increasingly frustrated as illegal dumping continues.

One of the worst-hit spots is Forth Mountain, but it’s not just there. Rubbish is being dumped all over, including household items being thrown into rivers and bridges. This not only damages the landscape but also poses serious health risks. According to Councillor Codd the situation is so bad that it’s “almost as if we are providing an informal waste collection service for people who don’t care about the environment”.

Despite the efforts made to combat this, including the use of mobile cameras, there haven’t been enough prosecutions.

Jim Codd is making a simple call

“Install more cameras in the hot spots and make sure that those responsible for dumping are prosecuted. This issue has gone on long enough, and it’s high time we take stronger action to protect our community and our environment.”

